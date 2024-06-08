Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $20.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.32. 7,690,260 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

