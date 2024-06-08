Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.91. 1,736,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average of $398.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.