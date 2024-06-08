Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,688.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,011,000.

BATS NULV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 104,060 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

