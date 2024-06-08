Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $78.74. 97,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

