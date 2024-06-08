Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Sells $187,038.00 in Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $309,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
