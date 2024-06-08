Wells Fargo & Company Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

