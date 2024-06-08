Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

