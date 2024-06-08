Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 598 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.