Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $539.62. The company has a market cap of $463.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

