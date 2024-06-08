Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $809,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 165,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 293,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

