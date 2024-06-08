Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,045,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

