Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $8,308,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 3,005,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,012. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

