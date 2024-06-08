Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 908 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

