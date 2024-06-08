Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.08. 5,857,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

