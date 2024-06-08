WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.81 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $207.81 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06545149 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,988,183.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

