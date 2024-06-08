Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Watsco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WSO opened at $462.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $491.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.13 and its 200 day moving average is $420.54.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

