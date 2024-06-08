Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,473 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

