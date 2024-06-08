Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 2,092 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,031. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

