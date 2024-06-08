Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $910,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.61. The stock had a trading volume of 758,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,217. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

