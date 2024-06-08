Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $5.12 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 669,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.