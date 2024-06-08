Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $1.30 Million in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.31% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:IQSU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

