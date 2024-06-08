Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $844,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 348.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,529 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 430,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 195,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,210 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

