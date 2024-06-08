Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 423.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

