Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.51 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.