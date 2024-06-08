Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 412,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 565,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,922 shares of company stock worth $640,658 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

