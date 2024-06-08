Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 4,544 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 594,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,094. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

