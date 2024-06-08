Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 3,623 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

