Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 79,072 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

TSLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

