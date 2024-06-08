Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.85. 292,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.