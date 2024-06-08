Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 338,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 52,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 162,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.