Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 16,221 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 2,865,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.