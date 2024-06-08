Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 14,029,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,943,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.