W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $62.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

