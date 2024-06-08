Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $141.19 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00007241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $141.19 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,397.34 or 1.00006878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00100234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

