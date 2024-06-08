Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.95 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $139.17 million and $7.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00007130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,468.66 or 1.00011224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00096352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.00141672 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,191,663.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.