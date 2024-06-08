VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 8,600 shares traded.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

