Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 53,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 44,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 76.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.