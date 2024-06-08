Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 53,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 44,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
