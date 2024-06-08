Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 10,430 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at $327,341,984.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

VITL traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,935. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

