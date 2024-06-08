Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.32. 502,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

