Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 895 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

INCY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 8,706,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

