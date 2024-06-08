Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,127 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,431,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,112.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $187.53. 343,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $190.49.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

