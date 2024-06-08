Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 561 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NVR by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NVR by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR traded down $92.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $7,497.67. 19,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,666.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,328.84. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

