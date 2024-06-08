Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 32,750 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

STLD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,828. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

