Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 228 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

AMP stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.63. 297,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $442.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

