Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, reaching $301.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

