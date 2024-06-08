Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,760 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after acquiring an additional 417,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

