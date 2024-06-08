Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,002.95. The stock had a trading volume of 250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,016.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $949.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.