Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

