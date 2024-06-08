Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

