Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eaton by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $314.83. 2,389,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

